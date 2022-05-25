Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -99.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.