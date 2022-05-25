Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.40.
Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,668. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
