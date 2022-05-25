KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in May

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KUKAF remained flat at $$87.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $91.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

