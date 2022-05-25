Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market cap of $314.51 million, a P/E ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,316,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

