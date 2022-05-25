Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to report $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $249.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

