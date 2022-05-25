Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lagardere stock remained flat at $$26.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. Lagardere has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Get Lagardere alerts:

Separately, AlphaValue lowered Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.