Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lagardere stock remained flat at $$26.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. Lagardere has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Separately, AlphaValue lowered Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
