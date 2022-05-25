Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research firms recently commented on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674 over the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 55.2% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 379,353 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $6,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

