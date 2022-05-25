Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 489.1% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LSRCY stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. 109,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $62.98.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

