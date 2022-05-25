Laura E. Niklason Buys 10,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HUMA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 19.45. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 1,853.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 681.4% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

