Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LEMIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 52,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

