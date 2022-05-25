Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Sells $525,520.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.09. 19,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $122.67 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

