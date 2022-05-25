Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Sells $198,371.67 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,117. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $122.67 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.