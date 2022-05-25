Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leju alerts:

LEJU traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 47,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,103. Leju has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.