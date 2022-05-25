Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) will report earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.07. Lennox International reported earnings of $4.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.10.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Lennox International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.72. 360,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,014. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $198.71 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

