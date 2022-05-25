Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in May

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 92,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,620. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNVGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

