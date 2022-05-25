Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

