Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Update

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LHC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,152. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 604,118 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 254,241 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

