Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. 5,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.77. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $158.73 and a 12-month high of $348.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

