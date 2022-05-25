Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.87% from the company’s previous close.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($15.19) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.50) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.63) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,368.14 ($17.22).

VTY opened at GBX 834 ($10.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 892.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,017.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,500.81).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

