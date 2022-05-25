Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 117.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

