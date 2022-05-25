Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will announce $458.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.64 million and the highest is $460.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

LTH stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 75,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.