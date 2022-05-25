Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will announce $458.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.64 million and the highest is $460.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
LTH stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 75,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
