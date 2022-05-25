Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $3,780,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Time Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

