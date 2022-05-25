Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.90.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

