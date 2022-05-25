Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND):

5/19/2022 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2022 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $130.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $160.00.

4/20/2022 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ligand’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. Ligand is expanding its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Ligand’s plan to spin-off OmniAb business may accelerate business growth. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Ligand is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Revenues from Gilead’s Veklury sales are likely to decline, which will hurt Captisol sales. Estimates has been stable ahead of Q1 earnings. Ligand has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

3/31/2022 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

