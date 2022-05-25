Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$138,853.00 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.18. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.58 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.16.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.