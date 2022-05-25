Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.20

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON LIKE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock had a trading volume of 187,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,488. Likewise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.67).
About Likewise Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.