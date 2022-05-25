Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.20

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LIKE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock had a trading volume of 187,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,488. Likewise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.67).

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

