Lion Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lion in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.
Lion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.