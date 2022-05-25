Lion Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lion in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Lion has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

