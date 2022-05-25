Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.00. 1,492,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,096. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.04 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,901,000 after purchasing an additional 196,541 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

