Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

NYSE LAD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.66.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

