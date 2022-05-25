Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 99.8% in May

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTUM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 339,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,152. The company has a market cap of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.10. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.