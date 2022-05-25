Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 99.8% in May

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTUM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 339,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,152. The company has a market cap of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.10. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

