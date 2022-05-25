LivePerson (LPSN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00.

5/10/2022 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00.

5/10/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00.

5/5/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

4/8/2022 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – LivePerson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $600,584. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

