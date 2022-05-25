LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.
NYSE:RAMP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 11,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $58.74.
In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
