LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 11,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

