LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 94.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Shares of RAMP traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 22,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in LiveRamp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

