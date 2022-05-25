LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $58.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 152.06% from the stock’s previous close.

RAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,738,000 after acquiring an additional 277,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after acquiring an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after buying an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

