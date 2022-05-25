LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RAMP stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.