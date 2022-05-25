LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
RAMP stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
