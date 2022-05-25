Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $10,023,518.19 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,845. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

