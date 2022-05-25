Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,600 shares, an increase of 1,180.7% from the April 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of LPHHF stock remained flat at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.88. Logan Group has a twelve month low of 0.88 and a twelve month high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

