Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,600 shares, an increase of 1,180.7% from the April 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Logan Group alerts:

Shares of LPHHF stock remained flat at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.88. Logan Group has a twelve month low of 0.88 and a twelve month high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.