Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
Separately, TheStreet cut Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.
