LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Up 952.0% in May

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a growth of 952.0% from the April 30th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LOGC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 15,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,546. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 468.89%. Research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

