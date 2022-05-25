Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. 110,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,182. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

