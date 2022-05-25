L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRLCY. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €458.00 ($487.23) to €339.00 ($360.64) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €420.00 ($446.81) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($420.21) to €385.00 ($409.57) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($360.64) to €350.00 ($372.34) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.
L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.