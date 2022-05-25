L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LRLCY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. 156,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

LRLCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €420.00 ($446.81) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($276.60) to €282.00 ($300.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($487.23) to €339.00 ($360.64) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

