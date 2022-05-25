Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 2,603.7% in May

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 2,603.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTSRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 424,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,143. Lotus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources (Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.