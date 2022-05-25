Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.84.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $184.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

