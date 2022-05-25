Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Director Buys $23,920.00 in Stock

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $23,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LVLU traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 991,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,027. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. Research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

