Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Director Buys $12,550.00 in Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $12,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, James Christopher Hunt purchased 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $12,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James Christopher Hunt bought 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 85,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

LFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 483,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

