LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of LMDX opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Equities analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

