Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.29. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

