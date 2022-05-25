LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXP. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
NYSE:LXP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 2,296,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,969. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.
In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
