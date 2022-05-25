LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXP. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 2,296,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,969. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

