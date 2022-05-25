LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to report $4.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the lowest is $4.08. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $6.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $17.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $20.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,647. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

